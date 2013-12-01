KOL100 | The Role of the Corporation and Limited Liability In a Free Society (PFS 2013)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 32:33 — 37.3MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 100.
This is my speech at the 2013 Annual Meeting of the Property and Freedom Society (Sept. 22, 2013, Bodrum, Turkey). The video and slides are below. I will post the Q&A panel later, which contains several interchanges between me and Sean Gabb about this issue. See also Sean Gabb’s article Stephan Kinsella on Limited Liability: Notes of a Speech Made to the 2013 Meeting in Bodrum of the Property and Freedom Society, to which I intend to reply at a later time..
For background, see:
- Kinsella, Corporate Personhood, Limited Liability, and Double Taxation; In Defense of the Corporation
- Robert Hessen, In Defense of the Corporation (Hoover 1978)
- Firms: google various recent Mises University lectures by Peter Klein on the theory of the firm
- Yaron Brook, “The Corporation” (Ayn Rand Institute, 2007)
- KOL 026 | FreeDomain Radio with Stefan Molyneux discussing Corporations and Limited Liability
Stephan Kinsella, “The Role of the Corporation and Limited Liability In a Free Society” from Property & Freedom Society on Vimeo.