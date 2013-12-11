KOL107 | Adam vs. the Man: Copyright, Neo-Mercantilism, and the 4th Amendment (2011)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 107.

This was one of my guest appearances on Adam vs. the Man (Oct. 25, 2011), episode “on “AVTM + Stephan Kinsella: “Intellectual Property” vs The 4th Amendment,” discussing Copyright and Neo-Mercantilism and related issues. We discussed U.S. Copyright Czar Cozied Up to Content Industry, E-Mails Show and related issues such as neo-mercantilist aspects of modern patent and copyright law (discussed in my post Rothbard on Mercantilism and State “Patents of Monopoly”).

This was the new, 3.0 version of Adam’s show. The previous version was carried by RT (Russia Today). I had appeared a couple times on the 2.0 show—On Adam vs. The Man re Drug Patents and Adam the Man vs. IP.