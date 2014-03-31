≡ Menu

KOL118 | Tom Woods Show: Against Fuzzy Thinking

by on March 31, 2014
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 118.

I was a guest on the Tom Woods show on March 28, 2014, Episode 127—our discussion includes an overview of libertarian ideas and an attempt to clear up common confusions.

For more along the same lines, see my Mises Academy course on “Libertarian Controversies” and “Correcting some Common Libertarian Misconceptions,” 2011 Annual Meeting, Property and Freedom Society (May 28, 2011) [podcast here]; also On the Danger of Metaphors in Scientific Discourse.

