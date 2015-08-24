KOL188 | Free Talk Live on Restitution, Punishment, and the Common Law

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:59:02 — 54.6MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 188.
I was a guest last night (Sunday night, Aug. 23, 2015) on the Free Talk Live radio show, with hosts Mark Edge and Ian Freeman, discussing the common law, legislation, restitution, and related issues. For background/related:
- Another Problem with Legislation: James Carter v. the Field Codes
- Legislation and Law in a Free Society
- Fraud, Restitution, and Retaliation: The Libertarian Approach
- The Libertarian Approach to Negligence, Tort, and Strict Liability: Wergeld and Partial Wergeld
- The (State’s) Corruption of (Private) Law
- Punishment and Proportionality: The Estoppel Approach