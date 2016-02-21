Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 33:09 — 22.8MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 207.
A stand-alone episode recorded late at night on my iPhone—had to get it out, thinking about it was keeping me from sleeping. Audio quality is fine, though no pop filter or pro-microphone, as I just used my iPhone. Slight nasal cold leftover from snow-skiing trip altitude sickness is there, but it seems not to be too distracting.
Background material:
- Against Intellectual Property, “IP as Contract” section
- Fraud, Restitution, and Retaliation: The Libertarian Approach (Feb. 3, 2009)
- The Problem with “Fraud”: Fraud, Threat, and Contract Breach as Types of Aggression (July 17, 2006)
- Stop calling patent and copyright “property”; stop calling copying “theft” and “piracy”
- A Libertarian Theory of Contract: Title Transfer, Binding Promises, and Inalienability, Journal of Libertarian Studies 17, no. 2 (Spring 2003): 11-37
- Reply to Van Dun: Non-Aggression and Title Transfer, Journal of Libertarian Studies, Volume 18, no. 2 (Spring 2004)