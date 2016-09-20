KOL215 | Latter-Day Liberty Podcast: Intellectual Property

How could a true libertarian claim to be against intellectual property? Aren’t property rights central to the principles of liberty? Stephan Kinsella joins us to discuss the case against IP and why, as libertarians, we should oppose it.

About the Guest:

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

Guest’s Book:

Against Intellectual Property

Guest’s Links:

stephankinsella.com

Libertarian Papers

Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom