KOL221 | Mises Brasil: State Legislation Versus Law and Liberty

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 221.

This is my first speech at Mises Brasil’s 2017 “V Conferência de Escola Austríaca” [5th Austrian School Conference], Mises Brasil, Universidade Mackenzie, São Paolo, Brazil (May 12–13, 2017): “State Legislation versus Law and Liberty.” The Q&A is included even though the questions are in Portugese; most answers should make sense given the context. This is a recording from my iPhone; video and higher quality audio will be linked later.

