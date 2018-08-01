KOL247 | Free Talk Live and Mark Edge on Intellectual Property and DMCA Takedowns

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 247.

On a recent episode [July 29, 2018] of Free Talk Live, Ian and Mark discuss their disagreement over Mark’s filing a DMCA (copyright) takedown of a critical YouTube video. I called in to discuss this issue and intellectual property with Mark for the July 31 episode. For the full episode, go here. The excerpt with my portion is included here.

I’ve discussed IP and other libertarian issues on FTL before: