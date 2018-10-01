≡ Menu

KOL252 | Death to Tyrants Podcast: Human Rights, Property Rights and Copyrights

by on October 1, 2018
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 252.

This is my appearance on the Death to Tyrants Podcast, Episode 33: Human Rights, Property Rights and Copyrights with Stephan Kinsella (Facebook post), released Oct. 1, 2018, with host Buck Johnson. From the Shownotes:

One of my favorite interviews to date. We get into rights, property, self ownership and the philosophy behind these things. We then move into “intellectual property” and the case against copyright and patents.

This week I feature my interview with the brilliant Stephan Kinsella. We discuss the nature of rights as libertarians view them. We get into property rights, human rights, self  ownership and why there is really no such thing as intellectual property. Stephan makes a strong case against copyrights and patents. Stephan’s body of work can be found here: http://www.stephankinsella.com and here: http://c4sif.org Find us online at www.facebook.com/deathtotyrantspodcast  Follow me on Twitter @buckrebel

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

