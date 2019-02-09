KOL259 | “How To Think About Property”, New Hampshire Liberty Forum 2019

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 40:44 — 28.0MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 259.
This is my main presentation at New Hampshire Liberty Forum, Feb. 8, 2019. Recorded on my iPhone. I’ll upload a higher quality version later, if it becomes available.
My Powerpoint that I used is embedded below:
Background:
Bonus: Below is my 30 minute (or so) appearance on the Vin Armani and Dave Butler (of Vin and Dave’s Destination Unknown podcast) livestream of the Free State Project’s New Hampshire Liberty Forum, Day 1 — we discussed government versus the state, intellectual property, and related issues.
Rewind a bit to enjoy the cool “New Hampshire” song