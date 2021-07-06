KOL259-2 | Destination Unknown with Vin Armani and Dave Butler: Government vs. the State, Intellectual Property (New Hampshire Liberty Forum 2019)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 259-2.

Recorded Feb. 8, 2019.

On Feb. 8, 2019, I delivered a talk at the New Hampshire Liberty Forum in Manchester NH: KOL259 | “How To Think About Property”, New Hampshire Liberty Forum 2019. While there I was a guest on the Vin Armani and Dave Butler (of Vin and Dave’s Destination Unknown podcast) livestream of the Free State Project’s New Hampshire Liberty Forum, Day 1 — we discussed government versus the state, intellectual property, and related issues.

Youtube below. I left in the cool “New Hampshire” song on the video excerpt below, but trimmed most of it out for the podcast feed.

Full episode featuring other guests: