KOL285 | Disenthrall: Contracts with Stephan Kinsella

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:29:45 — 123.2MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 285.
I appeared today on the Disenthrall.me Youtube channel, host Patrick Smith, to discuss libertarian contract theory (Contracts with Stephan Kinsella). We talked about the standard legal view of contracts, the Rothbard-Evers title theory of contract, applications such as bitcoin “smart contracts” and intellectual property, the idea of breach of contract, liquidated damages clauses, and so on. (I was previously a guest — KOL264 | Disenthrall: Stephan Kinsella on Tim Pool Subverse and Trademark.)
From Disenthrall’s shownotes: “In response to a viewer request we bring you a deep dive into Libertarian contract theory. What are contracts? Why are contracts? What are NOT contracts?”
Patrick is apparently taking over Anarchast, on which I’ve been a guest in the past, so we may be doing an episode on that channel soon.
Related links:
- Kinsella, A Libertarian Theory of Contract: Title Transfer, Binding Promises, and Inalienability, Journal of Libertarian Studies 17, no. 2 (Spring 2003): 11-37
- Kinsella, Reply to Van Dun: Non-Aggression and Title Transfer, Journal of Libertarian Studies, Volume 18, no. 2 (Spring 2004)
- Kinsella, Justice and Property Rights: Rothbard on Scarcity, Property, Contracts…, Libertarian Standard (Nov. 19, 2010)
- Rothbard, Property Rights and the Theory of Contracts
- Evers, Toward a Reformulation of the Law of Contracts
- KOL225 | Reflections on the Theory of Contract (PFS 2017)
- KOL146 | Interview of Williamson Evers on the Title-Transfer Theory of Contract
- KOL020 | “Libertarian Legal Theory: Property, Conflict, and Society: Lecture 3: Applications I: Legal Systems, Contract, Fraud” (Mises Academy, 2011)