Kinsella Ranked #113 Most Influential in Law, 1990–2020

by on August 24, 2021

As noted here, the academic ranking site Academic Influence has ranked Professor Hoppe the 36th most influential philosopher between 1990–2020. I did a similar search for Law, 1990–2020, and surprisingly I turned up #113, right after Eric Posner (Justice Scalia was #1). [PDF]

List of the most influential people in Law, for the years 1990 – 2020

Antonin Scalia

#1
Antonin Scalia

1936 – 2016 (80 years)

#417 Person’s Overall Influence

Antonin Gregory Scalia was an American jurist who served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1986 until his death in 2016. He was described as the intellectual anchor for the originalist and textualist position in the Court’s conservative wing. For catalyzing an originalist and textualist movement in American law, he has been described as one of the most influential jurists of the twentieth century, and one of the most important justices in the Supreme Court’s history. Scalia was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018 by President Do…

View profile

Eric Posner

#112
Eric Posner

1965 – Present (56 years)

#15674 Person’s Overall Influence

Eric Posner is a professor of law at the University of Chicago’s Law School. He earned his B.A. and M.A. in philosophy from Yale University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. His interests have included game theory, international law, foreign relations law, cost-benefit analysis, and national security privacy issues.

View profile

Stephan Kinsella

#113
Stephan Kinsella

1965 – Present (56 years)

#3768 Person’s Overall Influence

Norman Stephan Kinsella is an American intellectual property lawyer, author, and deontological anarcho-capitalist. His legal works have been published by Oxford University Press, Oceana Publications, Mises Institute, Quid Pro Books and others.

View profile

(Norman) Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

