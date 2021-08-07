KOL022b | “Libertarian Legal Theory: Property, Conflict, and Society, Lecture 5b: Q&A” (Mises Academy, 2011)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 022.

This is lecture 5b (in addition to the 6 main lectures) of my 2011 Mises Academy course “Libertarian Legal Theory: Property, Conflict, and Society.” The main lectures start at KOL018.

Video, Transcript and Slides below.

This lecture’s topic is “Q&A”

For slides for the six main lectures, plus extensive hyperlinked suggested reading material, see this Libertarian Standard post. For a listing of the syllabus and topics covered in each lecture, see this Mises Academy Course Page (archived).

For more information, see my Mises Daily article “Introduction to Libertarian Legal Theory,” and Danny Sanchez’s post Study Libertarian Legal Theory Online with Stephan Kinsella.)

Video:

The videos of all six lectures plus this Q&A are also available on this playlist.

TRANSCRIPT

Libertarian Legal Theory: Property, Conflict, and Society, Lecture 5b: Q&A

Stephan Kinsella

Mises Academy, Feb. 28, 2011

tbd