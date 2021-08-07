≡ Menu

KOL022b | “Libertarian Legal Theory: Property, Conflict, and Society, Lecture 5b: Q&A” (Mises Academy, 2011)

by on August 7, 2021
Play

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (22.0MB)

Libertarian Legal Theory with Stephan Kinsella

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 022.

This is lecture 5b (in addition to the 6 main lectures) of my 2011 Mises Academy course “Libertarian Legal Theory: Property, Conflict, and Society.” The main lectures start at KOL018.

VideoTranscript and Slides below.

This lecture’s topic is “Q&A

For slides for the six main lectures, plus extensive hyperlinked suggested reading material, see this Libertarian Standard post. For a listing of the syllabus and topics covered in each lecture, see this Mises Academy Course Page (archived).

For more information, see my Mises Daily article “Introduction to Libertarian Legal Theory,” and Danny Sanchez’s post Study Libertarian Legal Theory Online with Stephan Kinsella.)

Video:

The videos of all six lectures plus this Q&A are also available on this playlist.

TRANSCRIPT

Libertarian Legal Theory: Property, Conflict, and Society, Lecture 5b: Q&A

Stephan Kinsella

Mises Academy, Feb. 28, 2011

tbd

Share
{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Reply

Previous post:

(Norman) Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Open Crypto Alliance

OCALogo_edited.png

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

Recent Comments

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 1520 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2021 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright