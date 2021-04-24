KOL332 | The Bitcoin Group #255​ – $50K – Morgan Stanley – Wright Lawsuit – Bitcoin is Green

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (73.4MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 332.
I appeared yesterday (Friday, April 23, 2021) on the World Crypto Network (Youtube channel) panel The Bitcoin Group #255, hosted by Thomas Hunt. The other panelists included the CryptoRaptor (Dan Eve; see video below); Ben Arc; and Josh Scigala of Vaultoro. We discussed a variety of topics, including—
- Bitcoin Price Decline Deepens, Heads for Worst Week Since February
- Morgan Stanley Clients Hold Nearly $30M In Bitcoin Funds
- JPMorgan Sounds Urgent Alarm On Bitcoin Price ‘Momentum’ After $300 Billion Bitcoin And Crypto Sell-Off
- UK Court Agrees to Hear Copyright Lawsuit Brought by Self-Proclaimed Bitcoin Inventor
- Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk agree on bitcoin’s green credentials
Other related links:
- the Open Crypto Alliance, for which I serve on the Advisory Board
- Vijay Boyapati’s upcoming book, based on his now-classic article “The Bullish Case for Bitcoin” (see this talk)
- My previous appearance at KOL323 | World Crypto Network: Announcing the Open Crypto Alliance to Protect Bitcoin, Blockchain and Crypto