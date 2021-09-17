KOL357 | Free Man Beyond The Wall Ep. 631 with Pete Quiñones: Biden’s Mandate and Getting to a Hoppean Framework

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 357.

I was a guest recently on Peter Quiñones’ show Free Man Beyond The Wall, Episode 631 (Sept. 15, 2021). From his shownotes:

Pete and Stephan discuss the Constitutionality of Biden’s vaccine mandate and then get into discussions about Hoppe’s plan for local politics and how it can fight against overreach by the Feds.

I post this from Bodrum, Turkey, at the 2021 PFS meeting, watching Saif Ammous talk about bitcoin. The internet is wonderful.

