KOL364 | Soho Forum Debate vs. Richard Epstein: Patent and Copyright Law Should Be Abolished

This is my Soho Forum debate held Nov. 15, 2021, in Manhattan, against professor Richard Epstein, moderated by Gene Epstein. I defended the resolution “all patent and copyright law should be abolished” and Professor Epstein opposed it. Oxford debate rules applied which meant that whoever changed the most minds won. My side went from about 20 to 29 percentage points, gaining about 9; Richard went from about 44 to 55%, gaining about 11, so he won by 1.7 percentage points.

Transcript and postmortem episode to follow. My notes are below.

GENE EPSTEIN | 11.24.2021 1:00 PM

The United States Constitution explicitly calls for copyright and patent laws to “promote the progress of science and useful arts” by “authors and inventors.” But would getting rid of all intellectual property laws actually encourage more creativity and innovation by inventors, writers, and artists?

That was the topic of a November 15 Soho Forum debate held in New York City.

Stephan Kinsella, who’s spent 28 years as a practicing patent law attorney, argued in favor of the proposition that “all patent and copyright law should be abolished.”

He believes that government-created intellectual property laws empower patent and copyright trolls and powerful corporate interests while limiting the free flow of information, thus reducing the rate of innovation and creativity.

Richard Epstein, the Laurence A. Tisch Professor of Law at NYU School of Law, says that our current system isn’t perfect but sees copyright and patents as a natural extension of private property rights and believes that it should be defended by libertarians accordingly.

The debate took place in New York City in front of a live audience and was moderated by Soho Forum Director Gene Epstein.

—✦— Kinsella Notes —✦—

Resolved: All patent and copyright law should be abolished.

Stephan Kinsella vs. Richard Epstein

Resolution: All patent and copyright law should be abolished Why? because these laws violate property rights, they violate freedom of speech and the press, they distort culture, they impede innovation, they literally kill people, and they impoverish the human race . There is nothing good about patent and copyright law . They are total abominations and harm humanity . They are a mistake . [No, you don’t have to be an anarchist, anti-legislation, a Rothbardian, Austrian, or even a libertarian to oppose IP law] (By the way I’ve been practicing patent and IP law for 28 years, representing clients such as Intel, General Electric, and so on. So I have some rough idea of how the actual system works.)



What are the laws in question? Copyright protects the right to copy of make “derivative works” of “original works of authorship” for the life of the author plus 70 years = 120–150 years. This is enforced by injunctions and legal protections, such as statutory damages of $150k per act of infringement Patents protect the right of inventors to their inventions for 17 or so years. Also can be enforced by injunctions, unless the government grants a compulsory license



There are obvious objections to these laws: they violate natural property rights They prevent people from using their own property as they see fit Copyright : prevents you from publishing books, singing songs Patent : prevent you from making products (competing), or even improving on others’ products



Why would anyone favor state monopoly privilege grants that violate property rights, protect people from competition, and censors speech?

Because the free market and property rights, while generally good, sometimes fail. There is “market failure” Due to “freerider” or “holdout” problems”

So the state can come in and take private property and make everyone better off

This is the Chicago school and minarchist-utilitarian approach

This is in fact the thesis of Professor Epstein in his book Takings: The state can identify these freerider and holdout “market failures” Take property (eminent domain power), generate a “surplus”—make the pie bigger. The surplus can then be used to compensate the victim of the expropriation Everyone is better off, in principle Road example Epstein uses this argument to argue that most of the modern administrate state is not justified This is one of the notions behind his “Simple Rules for a Complex World” “Take and Pay” principle This is the empirical argument for patent and copyright: without some state intervention, there will be an underproduction of inventions ( patent law ) and artistic creation (copyright) Because it’s hard for the innovator to “recoup their cost” if others can compete too easily . So the state needs to grant a temporarily monopoly privilege to protect innovators and artists from competition for a limited time, so that they can “recoup their cost” Otherwise they won’t invest time in innovating in the first place.



This is in fact the basis of the Copyright Clause in the Constitution: Congress has power “ To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts , by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries.”

The origin of copyright lies in state control of thought and censorship The Printing Press threatened state and church control of what could printed, which led to the Stationer’s Company and its monopoly on printing, and then culminated in the Statute of Anne of 1710

The origin of patents lies in mercantilism and protectionism The King would grant open letters, “letters patent,” granting someone the exclusive right to sell a given product Playing cards, sheepskin Culminated in the Statute of Monopolies of 1623

This led to the US Constitution in 1789 authorizing Congress to grant similar powers

Since Copyright has its origins in censorship and thought control, it’s no wonder that this is how it still works today

COPYRIGHT EXAMPLES

Since patent law is rooted in protectionism, again, it’s no wonder this is how it still works today

PATENT EXAMPLES

Amazon’s notorious 1999 one-click patent—the patent on clicking onceto purchase something instead of twice—when it sued Barnes & Noble at the dawn of e-commerce, right at the beginning of the 1999 Christmas shopping season, for daring to let its customers complete a purchase with a single mouse click.

In 2008, a patent holder threatened to use court injunctions to force Ford not to use various technological safety measures, such as Active Park Assist, Stability Control, Blind Spot detection, and hands-free voice control. Of course Professor Epstein is all in favor of patent injunctions—after all, if you are going to “have a property right,” the owner needs to be able to enforce it!

Even though “the practice of saving seeds after a harvest to plant the next season is as old as farming itself,” patents prevent farmers from saving patented seeds.

Monsanto and others even come after farmers for growing patented crops even when it’s caused by the wind blowing the seeds from a neighboring farm

Back in 2010, there were reports from people with Fabry’s disease literally dying because Fabrazyme is in short supply and the sole, monopolistic manufacturer, Genzyme, can’t make enough quickly enough–and no one else is permitted to make it due to the patent.

For a more recent example, for the Bitcoin fans – of course the person who pretends to have invented Bitcoin has used copyright to force some websites to take down the original Bitcoin White Paper And in the patent sphere: because of a patent on “Schnorr signatures” which expired in 2008, a year before Bitcoin, no code or libraries had been developed So Bitcoin used a variant of the Digital Signature Algorithm (DSA) scheme instead of Schnorr Finally, THIS WEEKEND, Taproot was just activated implements the Schnorr signature scheme into Bitcoin Simpler, more efficient, better for privacy



EMPIRICAL EVIDENCE

As noted, the initial stated purpose of patent and copyright law is “ To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts .”

.” The ultimate empirical question is: do they ? Does granting a temporarily monopoly right really promote the progress? It was just a hunch at first The English Parliament never did a study before the Statute of Anne 1710 of the Statute of Monopolies 1623 Congress never did a study in 1789 to show that these laws do “promote the progress” We have had 230 years. Has any study yet been done that bolsters Professor Epstein’s case? For Professor Epstein to prove his case that the state may take private property by its patent and copyright grants , he needs to show that a surplus is generated . This means: These laws stimulate additional or earlier innovation and artistic creation , that are on the whole positive (because some innovation is retarded), AND, The value of which is greater than the cost of this patent and copyright system. You can’t just say “maybe if if if” We have had 230 years to gather evidence to support the Founders’ Hunch Professor Epstein’s “hunch” isn’t good enough

? So what do the actual studies say?

1800s In the 1800s many free-market economists opposed patent and copyright law on the grounds that they were state-granted monopoly privileges that hampered the free market In response, the defenders came up with the term “ intellectual property ” to make it sound like these laws are like natural property rights Just another property right “property” had a good connotation [Even Professor Epstein argues that the “structure” of IP law is “similar” to that of natural real property rights [And so it is [But you could also trade, mortgage and sell slaves [So, so what?]



What about modern empirical studies since 1790?

In the 1950s Congress commissioned an in-depth study by Fritz Machlup:

In 1958, he concluded: “ No economist, on the basis of present knowledge, could possibly state with certainty that the patent system, as it now operates, confers a net benefit or a net loss upon society . … If we did not have a patent system, it would be irresponsible, on the basis of our present knowledge of its economic consequences, to recommend instituting one.”

. … If we did not have a patent system, it would be irresponsible, on the basis of our present knowledge of its economic consequences, to recommend instituting one.” George Priest, 1986: “ [I]n the current state of knowledge, economists know almost nothing about the effect on social welfare of the patent system or of other systems of intellectual property .”

.” Wesley M. Cohen & Stephen A. Merrill, 2003: “ There are theoretical as well as empirical reasons to question whether patent rights advance innovation in a substantial way in most industries. … The literature on the impact of patents on innovation must be considered emergent. One reason is that the effect of patent policy has many dimensions … and these continue to challenge scholars both theoretically and empirically.”

One reason is that the effect of patent policy has many dimensions … and these continue to challenge scholars both theoretically and empirically.” François Lévêque & Yann Ménière, of the Ecole des mines de Paris, 2004: “The abolition or preservation of intellectual property protection is … not just a purely theoretical question. To decide on it from an economic viewpoint, we must be able to assess all the consequences of protection and determine whether the total favorable effects for society outweigh the total negative effects. Unfortunately, this exercise [ an economic analysis of the cost and benefits of intellectual property] is no more within our reach today than it was in Machlup’s day [1950s].

[1950s]. Boston University Law School Professors (and economists) Michael Meurer and Jim Bessen, 2008: “ it seems unlikely that patents today are an effective policy instrument to encourage innovation overall ”; instead, “ patents place a drag on innovation ” and “the patent system fails on its own terms …. Overall, the performance of the [U.S] patent system has rapidly deteriorated in recent years. By the late 1990s, the costs that patents imposed on public firms outweighed the benefits. This provides clear empirical evidence that the patent system is broken .” [Michele Boldrin & David Levine, 2008: Exhaustive empirical study in Against Intellectual Monopoly, concludes that patents do not promote, but hinder, innovation.]

”; instead, “ ” and “the patent system fails on its own terms …. Overall, the performance of the [U.S] patent system has rapidly deteriorated in recent years. .” Andrew Torrance, 2009: “little empirical evidence exists to support” the assumption that the patent system spurs innovation

Boldrin & Levine, 2013: “The case against patents can be summarized briefly: there is no empirical evidence that they serve to increase innovation and productivity ”

” Petra Moser, 2016: “when patent rights have been too broad or strong, they have actually discouraged innovation”

Heidi L. Williams, 2017: “To summarize, evidence from patent law changes has provided little evidence that stronger patent rights encourage research investments …. A half-century ago, Penrose (1951) and Machlup (1958) argued that insufficient empirical evidence existed to make a conclusive case either for or against patents. Today, I would argue that given the limitations of the existing literature we still have essentially no credible empirical evidence on the seemingly simple question of whether stronger patent rights – either longer patent terms or broader patent rights – encourage research investments into developing new technologies .”

…. A half-century ago, Penrose (1951) and Machlup (1958) argued that insufficient empirical evidence existed to make a conclusive case either for or against patents. Today, I would argue that given the limitations of the existing literature .” In law professor Thomas Cheng’s view, theory and empirical studies “firmly refute[] the notion that patent protection is necessary for securing innovation.” [Hon. Maureen K. Ohlhausen, 2016: Respected economists Michele Boldrin and David Levine find “no evidence that intellectual monopoly achieves the desired purpose of increasing innovation,” describe IP rights as an “unnecessary evil,” and call for the patent system’s abolition.38 Economist Adam Jaffe and Harvard Business School professor Josh Lerner call the patent system “broken.”39 Law professors Michael Meurer and James Bessen think it “unlikely that patents today are an effective policy instrument to encourage innovation overall.”40 As for encouraging ideas, the Economist wrote that “[t]oday’s patent systems are a rotten way of rewarding them.”41 Indeed, the magazine appeared to embrace the notion that “society as a whole might even be better off with no patents than with the mess that is today’s system.”42 In law professor Thomas Cheng’s view, theory and empirical studies “firmly refute[] the notion that patent protection is necessary for securing innovation.”43 Richard Stallman argues that “patent law should be abolished.”44 The Electronic Frontier Foundation’s view is that the “patent system is broken” and “it’s time to start over.”45 [The chorus of criticism goes on. Attorney William Hubbard argues that “patent protection in the United States should be weakened.”46 The Hon. Richard A. Posner sees “serious problems with our patent system.”47 A leading authority on patent law, Mark Lemley, has proclaimed the existence of a “patent crisis.”48 A renowned economist, Carl Shapiro, believes that the “patent system . . . provides excessive rewards to patent holders . . . reduc[ing] economic efficiency by discouraging innovation.”49 Even Google, which secured more than 2,500 patents in 201450, has sometimes poured cold water on the importance of IP rights. Its general counsel, Kent Walker, has opined that a “patent isn’t innovation. It’s the right to block someone else from innovating” and that “patents are not encouraging innovation.”51 Although outright elimination of the patent regime is an outlier view, many commentators believe that society ought to jettison patents in particular fields of invention such as computer software, business methods, and genetics.52 Even some who have defended the status quo have done so reluctantly.53 ]18 ]



Without patent, you could easily have privately financed innovation prizes, such as the Space X Prize for reusable spacecraft.

As sci-fi author Cory Doctorow has noted, the Internet is the world’s greatest copying machine and copying will never get any harder.

There is no doubt that the costs of the patent system are huge, due to attorneys’ fees, lawsuits, patent trolls—estimates are that the cost is around at least $100B per year in the US alone

And there is NO EVIDENCE that any new innovation spurred on by this system is worth $100B. There is every reason to believe that the patent system impedes innovation So we are paying $100B a year and get less innovation out of it. Some deal.

Meanwhile the copyright system ruins lives, distorts culture, censors free speech and the press, and threatens Internet freedom.

It is clearly time to abolish these monstrous regimes

PHARMACEUTICALS

there are currently 11 different vaccines approved at least for emergency use somewhere in the world.

As of December 2020, there are over 200 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 being developed. Of these, at least 52 candidate vaccines are in human trials.

Moderna on 8 October 2020 waived its vaccine patent rights

No drug patents in Italy and Switzerland until the 1970s but had a thriving pharmaceutical industry.

“Boldrin and Levine looked to a poll of the British Medical Journal’s readers on the top medical milestones in history, and found that almost none had anything to do with patents. Penicillin, x-rays, tissue culture, anesthetic, chlorpromazine, public sanitation, germ theory, evidence-based medicine, vaccines, the birth-control pill, computers, oral rehydration theory, DNA structure, monoclonal antibody technology, and the discovery of the health risks of smoking — of these top 15 entries, only two had anything to do with patents.“

“nothing on the US Centers for Disease Control‘s list of the top ten public-health achievements of the 20th century had any connection to patents. And even a review of the most important pharmaceuticals reveals that many came about without the motive and/or possibility of acquiring a patent, including, for example, aspirin, AZT, cyclosporine, digoxin, ether, fluoride, insulin, isoniazid, medical marijuana, methadone, morphine, oxytocin, penicillin, Phenobarbital, prontosil, quinine, Ritalin, salvarsan, vaccines, and vitamins.“

CONCLUSION

Purpose of property rights

Scarcity

Two key ingredients for successful action: scarce resources (means) and knowledge. We are rich today because knowledge is continually added to the “fund of experience” in Hayek’s phrasing

Doctorow:

Three or four billion years ago, by some process that we don’t understand, molecules began to copy themselves. We are the distant descendants of those early copyists – copying is in our genes. We have a word for things that don’t copy: ‘dead’.”

As for the American Founders, Thomas Jefferson famously observed that “He who receives an idea from me, receives instruction himself without lessening mine; as he who lights his taper at mine, receives light without darkening me.”

And as the inventive Benjamin Franklin realised: “As we enjoy great Advantages from the Inventions of others we should be glad of an Opportunity to serve others by any Invention of ours, and this we should do freely and generously.” For the sake of property rights, liberty and, yes, innovation–the patent system should be repealed.

