≡ Menu

KOL161 | Argumentation Ethics, Estoppel, and Libertarian Rights: Adam Smith Forum, Moscow (2014)

by on November 7, 2014
Play

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 40:13 — 27.6MB)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 161.

This was my (remotely delivered) presentation at the 6th Adam Smith Forum, Moscow, Russia (Nov. 2, 2014):

From the programme:

“Entitled “Argumentation Ethics, Estoppel, and Libertarian Rights,” Kinsella discusses the nature and definition of libertarianism and surveys different arguments and theories for its particular conception of rights and politics, including natural rights, consequentialist, and utilitarian approaches. He concludes with an overview of two more recent and unique approaches to justifying libertarian rights, the “argumentation ethics” approach of Austrian economist and political philosopher Hans-Hermann Hoppe, and Kinsella’s own “estoppel” theory of rights.”

This is my second speech at the Adam Smith Forum; the first was “Why Intellectual Property is not Genuine Property,” 3rd Adam Smith Forum, Moscow, Russia (Nov. 12, 2011), also via remote video.

I did not prepare a new powerpoint but I drew heavily on the one linked here, and included below. Here is the transcript.

The main resources I drew on, which I mentioned in the lecture, include:

These issued were also discussed in further detail in previous Mises Academy courses:

SLIDES FOR THE SOCIAL THEORY OF HOPPE: LECTURE 3: LIBERTARIAN RIGHTS AND ARGUMENTATION ETHICS

Share
{ 4 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment

Next post:

Previous post:

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Donate





Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 1962 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2017 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright