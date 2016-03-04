KOL208 | Conversation with Schulman about Logorights and Media-Carried Property

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 208.

A conversation about intellectual property and libertarian and property theory with my old friend J. Neil Schulman. We discussed our differing views on IP, as a result of my comments on a recent post Patrick Smith: Un-Intellectual Property. Hey, I tried my best, but we never quite saw eye to eye.

For further information, see Neil’s posts Human Property, The Libertarian Case for IP; and Media-Carried Property (MCP).

See also the comments here to The Origins of Libertarian IP Abolitionism and My Unfinished 30-Year-Old Debate with Wendy McElroy. For further material about Schulman’s logorights theory, see:

For some related material discussed, see