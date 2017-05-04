KOL220 | Future Gravy Interview about Blockstream and the Defensive Patent License

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 220.

This is my interview by Rod Rojas of the Future Gravy show, which focuses on bitcoin and blockchain topics. We discussed how patents harm innovation and various strategies some companies use to try to deal with the patent threat, such as patent pooling, defensive patent licensing, whether Blockstream’s Patent Pledge is really a tactic that makes them a patent threat to the blockchain community, and related matters.

The video is embedded below.

Relevant material: