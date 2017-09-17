KOL225 | Reflections on the Theory of Contract (PFS 2017)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:06 — 20.0MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 225.
This is my speech delivered earlier today at the 2017 Annual Meeting of the Property and Freedom Society. Video with higher quality audio will be posted later. Slides used embedded below.
Related:
- Williamson Evers, “Toward a Reformulation of the Law of Contracts,” vol. 1, no. 1, J. Libertarian Stud. (1977)
- Rothbard, The Ethics of Liberty, ch. 19: “Property Rights and the Theory of Contracts” (1982; 1998)
- Rothbard “Justice and Property Rights,”Property in a Humane Economy, Samuel L. Blumenfeld, ed. (1974) (online here)
- Also in Egalitarianism as a Revolt Against Nature and Other Essays (1974) (online here) and later in The Logic of Action One
- Kinsella, “A Libertarian Theory of Contract: Title Transfer, Binding Promises, and Inalienability,” J. Libertarian Stud. (2003)
- Kinsella, “Justice and Property Rights: Rothbard on Scarcity, Property, Contracts…,” The Libertarian Standard (Nov. 19, 2010)
- Kinsella on Liberty podcast: KOL146 | Interview of Williamson Evers on the Title-Transfer Theory of Contract
- KOL197 | Tom Woods Show: The Central Rothbard Contribution I Overlooked, and Why It Matters
- More detail in my “Libertarian Legal Theory” course, Mises Academy (2011), Lectures 3-4 (see KOL118)