Reading Suggestions for Prospective/New Law Students (Roman/Civil law focus)

[Related: Advice for Prospective Libertarian Law Students]
Suggested reading list compiled for my niece before attending Louisiana State University law school (a civil law/Roman law state):
- Karl Llewellyn, The Bramble Bush http://quidprolaw.com/?p=
2159 (Llewellyn’s Classic Guide to Law Study and 1L Advice)
- Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., The Common Law (http://www.general-
intelligence.com/library/ commonlaw.pdf or Law https://www.gutenberg.org/ files/2449/2449-h/2449-h.htm )
- Herman, Shael, The Louisiana Civil Code: A European Legacy for the United States 1993
- Bastiat, The Law (https://mises.org/library/law
)
- H.L.A. Hart, The Concept of Law
- Bruno Leoni, Freedom and the Law (https://mises.org/library/
freedom-and-law or https:// oll.libertyfund.org/title/ kemp-freedom-and-the-law-lf-ed )
- Fuller, Lon L., The Morality of law, rev’d 2d. ed., 1969
- Sartori, Giovanni, Liberty and Law
- Great American Law Reviews
For my own related stuff:
- “Legislation and the Discovery of Law in a Free Society,” Journal of Libertarian Studies 11 (Summer 1995), p. 132 (to be included in Law in a Libertarian World)
- “Legislation and Law in a Free Society,” Mises Daily (Feb. 25, 2010)
Other
Jurisprudence/general:
- Jhering, Dr. Rudolph von, The Struggle for Law (1879)
- Watson, Alan, The Importance of “Nutshells”, AJCL, 1994
- Posner, Richard A., Blackstone and Bentham
Louisiana/Civil/Roman law/Common Law:
- Merryman, John Henry, The Civil Law Tradition: An Introduction to the Legal Systems of Western Europe and Latin America, 2d. ed. 1985
- Minor Risks and Major Rewards: Civilian Codification in North America on the Eve of the Twenty-First Century, Tul. Eur. & Civ. L. Forum, 1993, by Shael Herman
- Comment: Reflections at the Close of Three Years of Law School: A Student’s Perspective on the “Value and Importance of Teaching Roman Law in Modern American Law Schools, Tul. L. Rev., by John J. Hogerty II
- A History of American Law, 2d. ed., 1985, Lawrence M. Friedman (excerpts on the Civil Law/Louisiana, and on the Field Codes)
- Zekoll, Joachim, The Louisiana Private Law System: The Best of Both Worlds, Tul. Eur. & Civ. L. For., 1995
- A Renaissance of the Civilian Tradition in Louisiana, 33 La. L. Rev. 357 (1973), by Mack E. Barham
- Origins of Modern Codification of the Civil Law: The French Experience and its Implications for Louisiana Law, 56 Tul. L. Rev. 477 (1982), by Rodolfo Batiza
- Principal Features and Methods of Codification, 48 La. L. Rev. 1073 (1988), by Jean Louis Bergel
- Judge Made Law Under A Civil Code, La. L. Rev., 1981, by Genaro R. Carrió
- Life on a Federal Island in the Civilian Sea, Miss. C. L. Rev. 1994, by William E. Crawford
- The Future of the Civil Law, La. L. Rev. 1977, by Julio C. Cueto-Rua
- Stein, Peter G., Relationships among Roman Law, Common Law, and Modern Civil Law, Tul.L.Rev. 1992
- Watson, Alan, Roman Law and English Law: Two Patterns of Legal Development, Loy.L.Rev., 1990