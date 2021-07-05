KOL347 | This Time I’m Curious Ep. 1: The Libertarian Movement, AI Rights, UFOs, Music, Movies, Alcohol

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:51:15 — 101.3MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 347.
My appearance on a new youtube channel, This Time I’m Curious (TTIC) with Jesse Munson, Episode 1 (recorded July 4, 2021).
We talked about a variety of topics — the history/evolution of libertarianism and my involvement in it, Ayn Rand, the Ron Paul movement, animal rights, AI consciousness and AI rights, artificial meat, quantum mechanics, UFO’s, music, movies, guilty Youtube pleasures, Objectivism, The Fountainhead, Kinsella’s place in the libertarian movement, alcohol addiction, etc.