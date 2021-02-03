KOL316 | Discussion with Peter Schiff about Patent, Copyright, and Bitcoin

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (39.1MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 316.
At the prodding of Peter Schiff’s son, who, unlike his dad, is anarchist, pro-bitcoin, and opposed to intellectual property, I had a discussion with Peter about IP. Didn’t fully succeed in converting him to the anti-IP cause, but made a bit of headway. We also talked a bit about bitcoin, and the Saipan and Puerto Rico tax breaks available to Americans. It begins a bit abruptly, since we were chatting initially before I had started on the IP topic and we began talking about bitcoin, and it didn’t seem like it was going to quickly end, so I hit record and we talked about bitcoin before getting around to IP and a few other topics like defamation, Saipan, etc.
Additional resources:
- Kinsella, Intellectual Property and Libertarianism“
- ———, “Legal Scholars: Thumbs Down on Patent and Copyright” (Oct. 23, 2012)
- ———, “The Overwhelming Empirical Case Against Patent and Copyright” (Oct. 23, 2012)
- Boldrin & Levine, Against Intellectual Monopoly
- Boldrin and Levine: The Case Against Patents
- The Effects of Patent and Copyright on Hollywood Movies
Having to talk to a person like PS here would’ve shaved a year from my life. It seems like he took a page out of MSM presenter book – talking over, “so you’re saying that…”… He just comes across as entrenched, close-minded, and unwilling to be even informed, whilst failing to put forth a coherent argument. So far behind his performance as an “Occupy Wall St” interviewer.
Kudos to you for trying.
Very frustrating that he didn’t give a fuck about the philosophical argument – that initiating violence against innocent third parties (who are peacefully using their own physical property) is evil. I wonder if he’d be okay with invading other countries for “stealing his foreign customers”. I mean, my first thought to non-thinkers like him is to simply secede, but maybe even that wouldn’t be good enough for him.
93 minutes of disappointment. I thought, if its 93 minutes long, there should some meaningful conversation. Couldn’t listen straight thru. Its too bad that Peter wasn’t interested enough to allow you to state your case.