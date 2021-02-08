KOL318 | The Libertarianism Litmus Test, Part 1 – With Keith Knight, “Don’t Tread on Anyone”

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:01:16 — 84.1MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 318.
This is my appearance on Keith Knight’s Youtube show “Don’t Tread on Anyone” (Feb. 3, 2021), discussing my “Libertarian Litmus Test” post on Facebook:
Time to update the libertarian litmus test:To be a solid libertarian, you must be good on the following (ranked roughly in order of importance/obviousness):1. IP2. central banking/the Fed3. taxation4. the drug war5. war6. welfare7. government education8. the state (anarchist)9. and now, covid lockdowns (no offense, paranoid and “respectable” libertards)I’ll let you slide on one issue (“one deviation”), but one only. But you miss two, and you’re relegated to Time Out.
Youtube embedded below. See also KOL319 | The Libertarianism Litmus Test, Part 2 – With Keith Knight, “Don’t Tread on Anyone”
Time markers:
- 0:00 – What is libertarianism?
- 2:19 – Intellectual Property
- 6:07 – History of IP
- 13:05 – Central banking
- 16:11 – Taxation
- 18:06 – Drug war
- 20:30 – War
- 22:39 – Welfare
- 24:28 – State education
- 27:54 – The state
- 31:12 – Lockdowns
- 34:09 – A Proper understanding of socialism and capitalism
- 43:35 – Most important contributions of….
- Carl Menger
- Eugen von Bohm-Bawerk: Shorter Classics – chapter II, “WHETHER LEGAL RIGHTS AND RELATIONSHIPS ARE ECONOMIC GOODS”
- Ludwig von Mises — UFOES
- F.A. Hayek — not a big fan
- Murray N. Rothbard- Economic Controversies
- Walter Block
- Lew Rockwell — The Free Market Reader