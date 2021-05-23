KOL337 | Join the Wasabikas Ep. 15.0: You Don’t Own Bitcoin—Property Rights, Praxeology and the Foundations of Private Law, with Max Hillebrand

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 337 (May 23, 2021). This is my appearance on Join the Wasabikas: A Bitcoin Privacy Podcast, Ep. 15.0, with Max Hillebrand.

From the shownotes:

Stephan Kinsella is an incredible scholar of the Austrian school of praxeology, his major contribution is the advancement of the arguments in favor of property of scarce goods, and against intellectual property of non-scarce goods. He applies his in depth wisdom to how Bitcoin can be explained in this view.

We discussed a variety of topics related to bitcoin, property rights, Austrian economics, and so on. Shownotes for the full episode:

Before release of the full episode on May 23, several Highlights videos were released, to-wit:

Highlights video 15.1, The Basics of Property Rights. From the shownotes:

Property Rights are a method to answer the question of who can decide how to use a scarce resource, and who bears the responsibility for the good. Ownership can be obtained peacefully, by either being the first one to use it [homesteading] or by contractual agreement with the previous owner. However, these rules do not apply to non-scarce goods of cyberspace

Highlights video 15.2, Why Do Individuals Follow Property Rights? From the shownotes:

Every human must use scarce resources, in order to reach the end goals that the individual wants to achieve. Property rights are used to ensure social peace in regards to having a clearly defined record of who can use which scarce goods. This is a social concept among multiple individuals, to ensure long lasting mutual beneficial prosperity.

Highlights video 15.3: Non Aggression and Self Defense

Highlights video 15.4: Do You Really OWN a Bitcoin Private Key? From the shownotes:

A physical key is a scarce good that can unlock a given area in meatspace. A cryptographic key is also used to unlock things, however, the key is non-physical and non-scarce, just a long random looking number. Information is only the feature of an owned scarce good, but data can never be owned in it of itself

Highlights video 15.5: What Problem Does Bitcoin Solve? From the shownotes:

Money is a technology to enable trade without barter, and thus without the double coincidence of wants problem. Any supply of money will work to enable this function of medium of exchange. Further, when entrepreneurs price their goods and services in money, it becomes possible to calculate the cost of deep production stages, and thus find out the profitability of a project.

Highlights video 15.6: Change the Rules of Bitcoin at Your own Peril! From the shownotes:

Bitcoin is a set of rules that every participant of the network follows. Thus changing these rules is extremely complicated, and can be very dangerous. A gold atom has 79 protons, and this definition is not man made, and thus cannot be changed by men. This is where gold is seemingly superior to Bitcoin.

Highlights Video 15.7: What if a better Bitcoin 2.0 emerges? Shownotes:

Bitcoin had an immaculate conception, a steady software development progress, and a solid monetary stability. It seems to be very difficult for a new project to have similar, or even better, fundamentals as Bitcoin has. Yes, Bitcoin is beautiful, but it for sure is not perfect. It is yet to be discovered if humans will find an even more beautiful solution to the question of money.

