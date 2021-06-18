KOL344 | With Adam Terrell of Theocracy: Copyrights Are Unlawful

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 344.

This is my appearance with Adam Terrell of the Theocracy podcast: 022 Copyrights Are Unlawful with Stephan Kinsella. From his shownotes:

Now, some of you know I have a background in media production. And I have gotten royalty checks and benefitted from a copyright “tradition” (I don’t call it law) on multiple occasions, and I have family who have had their entire livelihoods supported by it. So how can I say in the title that “Copyrights Are Unlawful?” Stephan Kinsella is my guest today. I found him through Tom Woods’s podcast years back, and I’ve run in to his talks at Mises University online several times. He’s a patent attorney who has helped me think through these issues practically relating to intellectual property and why it doesn’t exist. I believe there is a Bible verse I can point to as well in Exodus, but we’ll get to that. We get in to some less-than-settled issues as well.