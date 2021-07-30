KOL351 | Tom Woods Show (Guest Host): Ep. 1941 Shane Hazel on the Marines, Liberty and Being a Political “Spoiler”

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 351.

I was a guest host for the Tom Woods Show, Ep. 1941 (released July 29, 2021) while he is out sick. Shownotes:

Guest host Stephan Kinsella talks to Shane Hazel about his growing awareness of liberty and Austrian economics while in the Marines in Iraq, his run for Senate on the Libertarian ticket in 2020 in Georgia and his role as “spoiler,” his future plans to run for Governor of Georgia, and his proposals to fix the broken criminal justice system.