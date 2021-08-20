≡ Menu

KOL352 | Tom Woods Show (Guest Host): Ep. 1942 Investing Tips from a Financial Wiz: How to Survive the Inevitable Demise of Fiat Money

by on August 20, 2021

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 352.

I was a guest host for the Tom Woods Show, Ep. 1942 (released July 31, 2021) while he is out sick.

Shownotes:

I got to know the brilliant financial mind Larry Lepard during the 2008 Ron Paul presidential campaigns, when at great personal expense he took out full-page ads for Dr. Paul in USA Today and the New York Times.

Discussed today: the inevitable inflation and collapse of fiat that is coming, why not to invest in bonds, the relative merits of gold, silver, and Bitcoin. PlanB’s “stock to flow ratio” and Bitcoin, Michael Saylor/Microstrategy’s Bitcoin-holding “corporate treasury” strategy. When a Bitcoin ETF is coming. How Harry Browne’s “permanent portfolio” approach might be adjusted in view of the looming problems with cash and bonds and the emergence of Bitcoin.

Guest host Stephan Kinsella fills in for me.

Additional shownotes:

Share
{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Reply

Previous post:

(Norman) Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Open Crypto Alliance

OCALogo_edited.png

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

Recent Comments

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 2434 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2021 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright