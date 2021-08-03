KOL354 | CDA §230, Being “Part of the State,” Co-ownership, Causation, Defamation, with Nick Sinard

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:07:42 — 61.6MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 354.
Libertarian Nicholas Sinard asked me to field some questions about the referenced issues, so we did so.
Relevant links:
- No, Libertarians, We Should NOT Abolish the CDA §230 and DMCA Safe Harbors!
- Is Macy’s Part of the State? A Critique of Left Deviationists
- Causation and Aggression (with Patrick Tinsley), The Quarterly Journal of Austrian Economics, vol. 7, no. 4 (Winter 2004): 97-112
- A Libertarian Theory of Contract: Title Transfer, Binding Promises, and Inalienability, Journal of Libertarian Studies 17, no. 2 (Spring 2003): 11-37
- Hoppe on Property Rights in Physical Integrity vs Value
- “Aggression” versus “Harm” in Libertarianism