KOL355 | The Bitcoin Group #272 – Bitcoin Could Soar – NBA #1 – Mortgages – Coinbase Buys $500M

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 58:09 — 53.3MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 355.
I was a guest today (Aug. 20, 2021) on The Bitcoin Group.
Shownotes:
- Featuring… Joshua Scigala (https://twitter.com/Vaultoro)
- Dan Eve (https://twitter.com/cryptopoly)
- Stephan Kinsella (https://twitter.com/NSKinsella) and
- Thomas Hunt (https://twitter.com/MadBitcoins)
THIS WEEK:
- Crypto Price Prediction: Bitcoin Could Be About To Soar To $100,000 And Ethereum To $5,000 As Cardano And Solana Suddenly Surge https://www.forbes.com/sites/billybam…
- Cade Cunningham Partners With BlockFi, Will Be Paid Sign-on Bonus in Bitcoin – The Street Crypto: Bitcoin and cryptocurrency news, advice, analysis and more https://www.thestreet.com/crypto/bitc…
- US Mortgage Giant To Accept Bitcoin This Year, Considers Other Cryptocurrencies https://finance.yahoo.com/news/us-mor…
- Coinbase will buy $500M in crypto and invest 10% of all future profits in digital assets https://cointelegraph.com/news/coinba…