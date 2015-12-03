KOL197 | Tom Woods Show: The Central Rothbard Contribution I Overlooked, and Why It Matter

Stephan Kinsella explains the importance of Rothbard’s theory of contract — a point I myself did not appreciate until this episode — and contrasts it with mainstream theories, which most libertarians think are the same as their own. We need to get these fundamentals right, so listen in and learn with me!

