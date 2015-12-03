KOL197 | Tom Woods Show: The Central Rothbard Contribution I Overlooked, and Why It Matter

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 33:33 — 23.1MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 197.
I discussed Rothbardian/libertarian contract theory with Tom Woods on his show today:
Ep. 547 The Central Rothbard Contribution I Overlooked, and Why It Matters
Stephan Kinsella explains the importance of Rothbard’s theory of contract — a point I myself did not appreciate until this episode — and contrasts it with mainstream theories, which most libertarians think are the same as their own. We need to get these fundamentals right, so listen in and learn with me!
Articles Discussed
“Toward a Reformulation of the Law of Contracts,” by Williamson M. Evers
“A Libertarian Theory of Contract: Title Transfer, Binding Promises, Inalienability,” by Stephan Kinsella
Book Discussed
The Ethics of Liberty, by Murray N. Rothbard
For some more related posts/resources:
- A Libertarian Theory of Contract: Title Transfer, Binding Promises, and Inalienability, Journal of Libertarian Studies 17, no. 2 (Spring 2003): 11-37 [based on paper presented at Law and Economics panel, Austrian Scholars Conference, Auburn, Alabama (April 17, 1999)]
- Justice and Property Rights: Rothbard on Scarcity, Property, Contracts…
- KOL020 | “Libertarian Legal Theory: Property, Conflict, and Society: Lecture 3: Applications I: Legal Systems, Contract, Fraud” (Mises Academy, 2011) around Slide 16: slides here
- The Libertarian View on Fine Print, Shrinkwrap, Clickwrap
- KOL146 | Interview of Williamson Evers on the Title-Transfer Theory of Contract
- KOL004 | Interview with Walter Block on Voluntary Slavery