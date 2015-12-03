≡ Menu

KOL197 | Tom Woods Show: The Central Rothbard Contribution I Overlooked, and Why It Matter

by on December 3, 2015
Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 33:33 — 23.1MB)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 197.

I discussed Rothbardian/libertarian contract theory with Tom Woods on his show today:

Ep. 547 The Central Rothbard Contribution I Overlooked, and Why It Matters

Stephan Kinsella explains the importance of Rothbard’s theory of contract — a point I myself did not appreciate until this episode — and contrasts it with mainstream theories, which most libertarians think are the same as their own. We need to get these fundamentals right, so listen in and learn with me!

Articles Discussed

Toward a Reformulation of the Law of Contracts,” by Williamson M. Evers
A Libertarian Theory of Contract: Title Transfer, Binding Promises, Inalienability,” by Stephan Kinsella

Book Discussed

The Ethics of Liberty, by Murray N. Rothbard

For some more related posts/resources:

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

