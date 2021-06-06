KOL342 | Bitcoin2021 Announcement: Open Crypto Alliance

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 342.

Thanks to the good offices of my friend Vijay Boyapati, author of the new book-length version of The Bullish Case for Bitcoin, the organizers of bitcoin2021 in Miami, June 4-5 2021, graciously gave me two minutes to make an announcement about the Open Crypto Alliance (@OpenCryptoX) and its work, on Saturday June 5. I was introduced by Charlie Shrem.

Youtube and transcript below.

TRANSCRIPT

My name is Stephan Kinsella and I’m a libertarian theorist, patent attorney, and patent abolitionist. I’m a member of the Open Crypto Alliance, recently formed to combat the growing threat to the bitcoin and blockchain ecosystems posed by patents being filed in this space, by companies such as nChain, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Mastercard, and others. nChain, for example, has over 20 European patents already granted, and hundreds more filed and pending and about 23,000 blockchain and crypto patents have been filed in the last couple years. These patent filings are of grave concern to those of us in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Our partner group, Square’s Crypto Open Patent Alliance, or COPA, addresses this problem by having members pledge never to use their crypto-technology patents offensively. However, this is of limited use against patent trolls and patent holders who are not members of the alliance.

Our group, the Open Crypto Alliance, is focused on preventing abusive patents from being granted in the first place by trying to knock these patents out. We do this by identifying dangerous patents, finding prior art that the patent office should have considered, and submitting a challenge to the patent.

We are actually working on our first challenge and we’re seeking help from experts who have a deep understanding of elliptic curve cryptography. If anyone would like to help, please contact us at www.OpenCryptoAlliance.org

Thank you.